    President: Azerbaijan to adopt large-scale program for water for whole Absheron Peninsula

    Infrastructure
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 08:41
    President: Azerbaijan to adopt large-scale program for water for whole Absheron Peninsula

    Very soon, Azerbaijan will adopt a large-scale program for water and sanitation for Baku and Sumgayit and Khirdalan, for the whole Absheron Peninsula, because there is a big demand, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local TV channels on January 5, Report informs.

    "Many things have been done, but still there are shortages. Still, we face problems when we have heavy rains.

    So, sanitation, water management and drinking water, including desalination plant – which will be the first in Azerbaijan and will cover a lot of the demand for drinking water – building new canals to provide more water for agriculture, and also, of course, Baku's transportation problems," he noted.

