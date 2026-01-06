President: Azerbaijan to adopt large-scale program for water for whole Absheron Peninsula
Infrastructure
- 06 January, 2026
- 08:41
Very soon, Azerbaijan will adopt a large-scale program for water and sanitation for Baku and Sumgayit and Khirdalan, for the whole Absheron Peninsula, because there is a big demand, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local TV channels on January 5, Report informs.
"Many things have been done, but still there are shortages. Still, we face problems when we have heavy rains.
So, sanitation, water management and drinking water, including desalination plant – which will be the first in Azerbaijan and will cover a lot of the demand for drinking water – building new canals to provide more water for agriculture, and also, of course, Baku's transportation problems," he noted.
Latest News
09:41
US awards $2.7B worth of orders to boost uranium enrichmentOther countries
09:39
Trump administration demanding Rodriguez to stop selling oil to US adversariesOther countries
09:33
Strong earthquake rattles western Japan, followed by several more shakesOther countries
09:24
CNN: Maduro's lawyers will likely attack legality of arrest before getting to any evidenceOther countries
09:15
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.01.2026)Finance
09:11
Azerbaijani president warns officials: 'Order will not be long in coming'Domestic policy
09:05
Ilham Aliyev: 'Unfortunately, there are also those among young personnel who commit violations'Domestic policy
08:57
President Ilham Aliyev talks on work being carried out on so-called Sovetsky neighborhoodInfrastructure
08:53