PETLIM terminal starts to serve large container ships

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Petkim Container Terminal (PETLIM), operated by APM Terminals in Izmir, has served 110 vessels, including giant containers since its launch in December 2016.

Report informs citing newspaper Dünya, the container port in Aliağa, Izmir has led to launch its direct trade to Far East and Northern Europe thanks to its huge container ships.

PETLIM with the world's largest lifting cranes, has an opportunity to serve the ships with a transportation capacity of 16,000 TEU. PETLIM, the only port that can receive direct freights in the Aegean region, allows trade with Far East and Northern Europe without the use of ports of Pyrenees, Malta and Suez Canal.

Transportation capacity of PETLIM, which has significantly reduced logistics costs and term in the Turkish foreign trade, reached 1.3 million TEU after the investment in the second phase.