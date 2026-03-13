Over 8M tons of cargo were handled at Port of Baku in 2025

Baku International Sea Port LLC, owned by Azerbaijan Railways, handled 8.2 million tons of cargo last year, 8.1% more compared to 2024, Report informs, citing the summary on the activities of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers for 2025.

Some 5.59 million tons, or 68.2% of the total cargo handling accounted for transit cargo. In particular, the volume of transit transportation of non-oil cargo increased by 9.1% and amounted to 4.5 million tons.

Last year, wagon handling at the port decreased by 1.7% compared to the previous year and amounted to 36 million units. About 229,000 units or 62.1% of the wagons moved in the Baku-Turkmenbashi-Baku direction, while 14,000 units or 37.9% moved in the Baku-Kurik/Aktau-Baku direction.

In 2025, the number of large-scale transport vehicles (TIR) increased by 2.9% compared to 2024 and amounted to 59.9 thousand units, of which 34.4 thousand units (57.4%) were transported in the Baku-Turkmenbashi-Baku direction, and 25.5 thousand units (42.6%) in the Baku-Kurik-Baku direction.