Over 24M tons of cargo shipped via Azerbaijan's corridors in 9 months

In January–September 2025, just over 24.154 million tons of cargo were shipped through Azerbaijan's transport corridors, marking a 1.9% decrease year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

Within the mentioned period, approximately 10.556 million tons were transported by rail (down 6.6%), nearly 8.009 million tons by road (up 8.9%), and about 5.590 million tons by sea (down 6.2%).

In addition, over the first nine months of the year, cargo transported via the East–West corridor amounted to 12.615 million tons (down 1.2%), the Europe–Caucasus–Asia corridor amounted to just over 6.117 million tons (down 6.2%), the North–South corridor stood at nearly 6.720 million tons (down 4.3%), the North–West corridor amounted to 4.417 million tons (down 3%), and the South–West corridor amounted to 402,700 tons (up 44.2%).

In January–September 2025, transit cargo accounted for 46% of rail shipments, 41.9% of road shipments, and 94.7% of sea shipments.