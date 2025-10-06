Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States

    Over 20,000 guests expected in Baku for WUF13 in 2026

    Infrastructure
    • 06 October, 2025
    • 14:12
    Over 20,000 guests expected in Baku for WUF13 in 2026

    More than 20,000 participants are expected to attend the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku in 2026, according to Anna Soave, Head of the UN-Habitat Country Programme in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    Soave made the statement during the presentation of the Azerbaijan Urban Planning Campaign held at ADA University within the WUF13 framework.

    "WUF13 is one of the world's largest events and the biggest focused entirely on urban development," she said. "We hope that over 20,000 people will visit Baku next year."

    She added that numerous initiatives are planned with partners leading up to the event. "Today's presentation outlined the key stakeholders we aim to engage - including government officials, national decision-makers, local authorities, parliamentarians, youth, women, civil society, think tanks, charities, research institutions, academia, and people with disabilities," she noted.

    WUF13 Anna Soave UN-Habitat Baku
    Bakıda keçiriləcək WUF13-ə 20 mindən çox qonaq gələcək
    В Баку на WUF13 прибудут более 20 тыс. гостей

