Over 1M passengers transported via Absheron circular route in October
Infrastructure
- 03 November, 2025
- 15:41
Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) has set a new monthly record for the number of passengers transported via the Absheron circular route, the ADY told Report.
According to the information, 1,068,212 people traveled through this route in October.
Latest News
16:39
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates PanamaForeign policy
16:34
Turkish FM to visit AzerbaijanForeign policy
16:31
Part of medieval tower near Colosseum collapses during renovation in RomeOther countries
16:26
Photo
When steel comes alive: "Baku Steel Art 2025" exhibition opens in BakuBusiness
16:20
Media: Türkiye has no plans to open its border with Armenia yetRegion
16:10
UK delivers more Storm Shadow cruise missiles to UkraineOther countries
15:56
Grigoryan mulls TRIPP with EC repRegion
15:43
Kazakhstan honors ambassador to Azerbaijan with Order of KurmetForeign policy
15:41