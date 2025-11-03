Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Over 1M passengers transported via Absheron circular route in October

    Infrastructure
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 15:41
    Over 1M passengers transported via Absheron circular route in October

    Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) has set a new monthly record for the number of passengers transported via the Absheron circular route, the ADY told Report.

    According to the information, 1,068,212 people traveled through this route in October.

    Oktyabrda Abşeron dairəvi marşrutu ilə 1 milyondan çox sərnişin daşınıb
    В октябре по Абшеронскому кольцевому маршруту перевезено более 1 млн пассажиров

