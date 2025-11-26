OSJD head highlights digitalization and decarbonization as rail priorities

The key challenges in the railway sector today are the introduction of digital hubs, the development of automated traffic systems, and the pursuit of decarbonization, Mirоslaw Antonowicz, Chairman of the Organization for Cooperation of Railways (OSJD), said at the 83rd meeting of CIS Railway Transport Council in Baku, Report informs.

According to Antonowicz, the sustainability and competitiveness of land-based supply chains between Asia and Europe depend on cooperation and unified standards.

"Diversifying transport links and strengthening route resilience simultaneously generate positive effects for trade development. This, in turn, requires harmonized legal frameworks and swift progress in the digitalization of transport documentation," he noted.