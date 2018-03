Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Repair work of asphalt cover of Zarifa Aliyeva Avenue between intersection of Azadlig Avenue and Rasul Rza Street in the framework of preparations for 'Formula-1' European Grand Prix, has been completed.

Report informs referring to the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC), traffic already restored in Zarifa Aliyeva Avenue and crossing streets and avenues.