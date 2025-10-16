Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Number of families resettled in Khojavand may reach 1,500 by end of 2025

    Infrastructure
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 12:59
    By the end of 2025, the number of families resettled in Azerbaijan's Khojavand district is expected to be 1,500, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President for Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, said at the 3rd Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3) in Khankandi, Report informs.

    Huseynov noted that repair and reconstruction works have already begun in the villages of Khojavand:

    "As you know, the first resettlements have already taken place in the settlements of Girmizi Bazar and Hadrut. This process will continue by the end of the year and will proceed in stages into 2026."

    In addition to these, other projects outlined in the state program are also being implemented at full speed according to schedule, the special representative noted.

    Azerbaijan Khojavand resettlement Emin Huseynov NUFA3
    İlin sonunadək Xocavəndə köçürülən ailələrin sayı 1 500-ə çatdırıla bilər
    В Ходжавендский район к 2026 году вернутся до 1,5 тыс. семей

