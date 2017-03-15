 Top
    Close photo mode

    Number of buildings to be demolished in first micro-district of Baku revealed

    1729 families will be moved from that area© Report.az

    Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ "According to the preliminary investigation on the future reconstruction of 1st micro-district of Baku 34 buildings will be demolished".

    Report informs, Deputy Head of the State Agency for Control over the Safety of the Construction works under the Ministry of Emergency Situations Elkhan Asadovhas said at today's conference.

    He said that, the number of new buildings will not exceed 30 and will consist of two-blocks: "In other words, the number of floors will increase. Parks will be built in vacant areas, also green areas will increase. 1729 families will be moved from that area".

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi