    NUFA3 participants explore reconstruction efforts in Shusha

    Infrastructure
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 18:42
    Participants of the 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum (NUFA3), held in Azerbaijan's Khankandi, were taken on a tour of the city of Shusha, Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, said, Report informs.

    Karimov stated that forum participants were introduced to the ongoing reconstruction efforts in the city.

    NUFA3 is being held under the theme "Towards Climate-Resilient and Healthy Cities: Regional Partnerships and Innovative Solutions."

    The forum is organized in partnership between the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat). It brings together nearly 400 representatives from public and private institutions, international organizations, academic institutions, and civil society from over 60 countries.

    The three-day event serves as a unified platform for local and international experts to discuss current challenges and opportunities in urban planning.

    Key topics include post-conflict and post-disaster recovery, housing and decent living conditions, sustainable and healthy cities, ecological and energy-efficient practices, digitalization and innovation, the sustainable development goals (SDGs), the new urban agenda, and the advancement of regional and international partnerships.

    The forum also features presentations on large-scale reconstruction and development projects in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, the application of modern urban planning standards and innovative technologies, and Azerbaijan's achievements in the post-conflict period. Additionally, discussions involving prominent academic researchers in urban studies aim to foster knowledge exchange and promote evidence-based, sustainable decision-making.

    The forum will conclude in Baku on October 17.

