NFC payment system to be fully implemented on Baku buses by year-end
Infrastructure
- 05 November, 2025
- 16:18
By the end of this year, all route buses in Baku will be equipped with a fully operational NFC payment system, Report informs, citing K Group LLC, the operator of the BakiKart system used in the capital's public transport.
The development will enable passengers to use a convenient unified payment system across both the metro and bus networks.
Currently, all Baku Metro stations support payments via bank cards with NFC, as well as through Apple Pay and Google Pay.
The NFC system also allows passengers to make a single trip even if their card temporarily lacks sufficient funds - the balance can be topped up later.
Latest News
17:34
Hikmat Hajiyev meets with UK minister of stateForeign policy
17:17
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament attends COP30 session in BrazilForeign policy
17:10
EBRD: Azerbaijani startups can receive up to €50,000 in supportICT
17:09
UK ambassador to Baku backs Qarabag against ChelseaOther countries
17:05
Photo
Representatives of Azerbaijani media visit presidential school in KhivaMedia
17:03
Chubak Temirov: Kyrgyzstan studying Azerbaijan's experience in venture capital fundsICT
16:53
Shoigu: No competition between Zangazur Corridor and North–South RouteRegion
16:49
Shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia via Azerbaijan beginsForeign policy
16:38
Photo