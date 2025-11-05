NFC payment system to be fully implemented on Baku buses by year-end

By the end of this year, all route buses in Baku will be equipped with a fully operational NFC payment system, Report informs, citing K Group LLC, the operator of the BakiKart system used in the capital's public transport.

The development will enable passengers to use a convenient unified payment system across both the metro and bus networks.

Currently, all Baku Metro stations support payments via bank cards with NFC, as well as through Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The NFC system also allows passengers to make a single trip even if their card temporarily lacks sufficient funds - the balance can be topped up later.