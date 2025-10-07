Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Nargis Wieck: Germany, Azerbaijan discussing joint projects in water, agricultural sectors

    Infrastructure
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 13:14
    Nargis Wieck: Germany, Azerbaijan discussing joint projects in water, agricultural sectors

    Germany is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in water management, agriculture, and digitalization, Nargis Wieck, executive director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, said at a press conference during the German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference 2025, Report informs.

    She stated that water management is one of the most sensitive areas where Azerbaijan faces significant challenges, and cooperation with Germany could play an important role in sharing experiences and implementing modern solutions.

    "Furthermore, we are actively discussing joint projects in the agricultural sector, including the food and beverage industry, with the Food Safety Agency. And finally, our final focus is digitalization. After all, all of the areas listed above-smart technologies, smart production-are directly linked to digital solutions. As Azerbaijan strives to diversify its industry, innovation and digitalization are becoming key development areas. But their implementation requires effective financial instruments," Wieck emphasized.

