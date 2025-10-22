MP: Azerbaijan writes success story on economic independence

Azerbaijan has written a success story in terms of economic independence, Azerbaijani MP Azer Amiraslanov said, Report informs.

He made this statement at a scientific-practical conference organized by the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising.

Amiraslanov noted that today, the sovereignty of many countries is largely symbolic: "At one time, Azerbaijan was building its economy within the Soviet Union. In such conditions, it was not always possible to safeguard national interests. Today, Azerbaijan is building its own national economy, and this aligns with our national interests."

The MP emphasized that economic independence creates room for maneuver in foreign policy: "This means implementing economic diplomacy. Sometimes, when discussing economic independence, the view is expressed that absolute independence does not exist. No country in the world possesses complete economic independence. It is relative. However, this issue remains constantly relevant. Economic dependence creates risks of political concessions. Eliminating such dependence through economic security measures has always been a priority in Azerbaijan's policy."