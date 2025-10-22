Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    MP: Azerbaijan writes success story on economic independence

    Infrastructure
    22 October, 2025
    • 13:42
    MP: Azerbaijan writes success story on economic independence

    Azerbaijan has written a success story in terms of economic independence, Azerbaijani MP Azer Amiraslanov said, Report informs.

    He made this statement at a scientific-practical conference organized by the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising.

    Amiraslanov noted that today, the sovereignty of many countries is largely symbolic: "At one time, Azerbaijan was building its economy within the Soviet Union. In such conditions, it was not always possible to safeguard national interests. Today, Azerbaijan is building its own national economy, and this aligns with our national interests."

    The MP emphasized that economic independence creates room for maneuver in foreign policy: "This means implementing economic diplomacy. Sometimes, when discussing economic independence, the view is expressed that absolute independence does not exist. No country in the world possesses complete economic independence. It is relative. However, this issue remains constantly relevant. Economic dependence creates risks of political concessions. Eliminating such dependence through economic security measures has always been a priority in Azerbaijan's policy."

    Azerbaijan economic independence Azer Amiraslanov success story
    Azər Əmiraslanov: "Azərbaycan iqtisadi müstəqillik baxımından uğur hekayəsi yazıb"
    Азер Амирасланов: Экономическая безопасность - ключевой элемент политики правительства

