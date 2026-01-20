Memory of January 20 martyrs honored in Baku Metro
Infrastructure
- 20 January, 2026
- 12:05
On the 36th anniversary of the tragic January 20 events in Azerbaijan, the memory of the martyrs was honored with a minute of silence at Baku Metro CJSC.
According to Report, at 12:00 (GMT+4), all trains were brought out of the tunnels to the stations, creating conditions for passengers to observe the minute of silence together with metro staff and police officers.
Train whistles were sounded for one minute.
Latest News
13:06
Photo
SOCAR Carbamide admitted as member of WEF's prestigious Global Lighthouse NetworkEnergy
12:57
Gas prices in Europe rise 0.5%Energy
12:39
Pashinyan accepts Trump's offer to join Peace CouncilRegion
12:26
Damion Potter: COP29 was major boost to country's long-term renewable energy strategyForeign policy
12:20
Photo
Flags lowered to half-mast in Azerbaijan's Khankandi, Khojaly, and AghdaraDomestic policy
12:05
Photo
Memory of January 20 martyrs honored in Baku MetroInfrastructure
12:03
Photo
Video
Azerbaijan observes moment of silence for 20 January martyrsDomestic policy
11:55
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Euronews TV in DavosForeign policy
11:47