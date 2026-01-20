Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Memory of January 20 martyrs honored in Baku Metro

    • 20 January, 2026
    • 12:05
    Memory of January 20 martyrs honored in Baku Metro

    On the 36th anniversary of the tragic January 20 events in Azerbaijan, the memory of the martyrs was honored with a minute of silence at Baku Metro CJSC.

    According to Report, at 12:00 (GMT+4), all trains were brought out of the tunnels to the stations, creating conditions for passengers to observe the minute of silence together with metro staff and police officers.

    Train whistles were sounded for one minute.

