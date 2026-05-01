Media center to be established in Baku for WUF13 conference

A media center will be established at the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku on May 17–22, stated Eldar Rasulov, General Manager for Content and Media Relations of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company, during a panel session dedicated to the media agenda in the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture," held within the framework of the 3rd forum on "Public processes in the media sphere," organized by the Media Development Agency, Report informs.

According to him, registration for WUF13 is currently ongoing:

"More than 800 local and foreign media representatives have applied for accreditation. All necessary conditions will be created for media representatives at the event venue. A media center will be established for journalists."

Eldar Rasulov emphasized that 40 main sessions will take place during the event:

"During the sessions, countries will share their experiences in the field of urban planning."

He noted that an institutional base has been formed within the framework of events hosted by Azerbaijan over the past 10–12 years.

Eldar Rasulov also noted that monitoring is currently being carried out in the city to ensure proper and safe traffic flow during the event:

"Regulations are being implemented on a number of avenues and streets in Baku."