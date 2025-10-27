Matjaž Han: Slovenia, Azerbaijan negotiating air transport agreement
Infrastructure
- 27 October, 2025
- 15:23
Negotiations on an air travel agreement between Slovenia and Azerbaijan are ongoing, Slovenian Minister of Economy, Tourism, and Sports Matjaž Han, told Report.
"There are no scheduled air services between the Republic of Slovenia and Azerbaijan. Negotiations between the two countries on an air transport agreement are still ongoing. However, we agree that scheduled air services enable general economic cooperation between the countries," Han emphasized.
As many as 553 tourists from Slovenia arrived in Azerbaijan from January to August 2025, a 27.7% increase compared to the same period last year.
The full text of the interview is available here.
Latest News
16:31
Azerbaijan recalls Ambassador to Mexico, appoints new envoyForeign policy
16:27
Azerbaijan-Belarus commission members to visit Fuzuli and AghdamForeign policy
16:25
Igor Tudor sacked by Juventus after seven months in chargeFootball
16:11
Georgia's tourism revenue to approach $5B in 2025 — Galt & TaggartTourism
16:01
Slovenia identifies promising sectors for JVs with AzerbaijanBusiness
15:55
Baku to host 15th Azerbaijan–Belarus Intergovernmental Commission meetingForeign policy
15:52
Photo
UAE Special Operations Forces Commander visits AzerbaijanMilitary
15:50
Azerbaijan's Garghabazar Caravanserai to be restoredInfrastructure
15:39