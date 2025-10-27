Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Matjaž Han: Slovenia, Azerbaijan negotiating air transport agreement

    Infrastructure
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 15:23
    Negotiations on an air travel agreement between Slovenia and Azerbaijan are ongoing, Slovenian Minister of Economy, Tourism, and Sports Matjaž Han, told Report.

    "There are no scheduled air services between the Republic of Slovenia and Azerbaijan. Negotiations between the two countries on an air transport agreement are still ongoing. However, we agree that scheduled air services enable general economic cooperation between the countries," Han emphasized.

    As many as 553 tourists from Slovenia arrived in Azerbaijan from January to August 2025, a 27.7% increase compared to the same period last year.

    The full text of the interview is available here.

    Azerbaijan Slovenia flights
    Matyaj Han: "Sloveniya və Azərbaycan arasında aviadaşımalar haqqında sazişlə bağlı danışıqlar davam edir"
    Матяж Хан: Между Словенией и Азербайджаном ведутся переговоры о соглашении по авиаперевозкам

