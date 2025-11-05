Lu Mei: China ready to share scientific, technological achievements with Azerbaijan

China is ready to share its achievements in scientific and technological innovation with the global community, including Azerbaijan, particularly in areas such as digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and advanced technologies, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said speaking in the Azerbaijan University of Languages, Report informs.

The diplomat noted that, in addition to technological cooperation, developing cooperation in transport and connectivity is of particular importance.

"We, for our part, are ready to work with Azerbaijan to advance the partnership within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative and take it to a new stage of high-quality development," Lu Mei emphasized.

She recalled that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to support this initiative, emphasizing Baku's key role in developing transport and logistics routes between East and West.

"Developing infrastructure links is the foundation of the Belt and Road Initiative, and we will continue to work with our partners to strengthen ties through the China-Europe Railway Express, as well as to open new logistics routes across the Eurasian continents and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. All of this is aimed at creating a multidimensional network of interaction in our region," the diplomat noted.

According to her, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Azerbaijan has a bright and promising future.

"China is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan to fully implement the important agreements reached by our heads of state," Lu Mei added.