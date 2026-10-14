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    Laos proposes connecting Azerbaijani ports to Southeast Asian markets

    Infrastructure
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 10:37
    Laos proposes connecting Azerbaijani ports to Southeast Asian markets

    Connecting Azerbaijani ports with Southeast Asian markets through regional transport infrastructure and the Laos–China railway could create new opportunities to expand trade ties, improve logistics chains and deepen economic cooperation between the two countries, Lao Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Manothong Vongsay said at the Azerbaijan–Laos Business Forum.

    According to him, Laos is transforming from a landlocked country into a regional connectivity hub linking regional markets and facilitating the movement of goods and people.

    "This vision is in line with the concept of regional connectivity, including China's Belt and Road Initiative. The Laos-China Railway represents a significant achievement in implementing this concept. It plays a key role in transporting passengers and freight between the two countries while also strengthening transport links with neighboring countries and regional markets.

    The government has also approved the implementation of the Laos-Vietnam railway project, which will connect the capital, Vientiane, with the Vung Ang seaport in Vietnam. The Vientiane-Hanoi expressway is another major connectivity project aimed at further strengthening relations between the two countries through Vung Ang seaport.

    By linking Azerbaijan's Baku ports with the Southeast Asian market through the regional transport network and the Laos-China Railway, we can unlock new opportunities to expand trade, improve logistics and deepen economic cooperation," the deputy minister emphasized.

    Manothong Vongsay Azerbaijan–Laos Business Forum
    Laos Azərbaycan limanlarını Cənub-Şərqi Asiya bazarları ilə əlaqələndirməyi təklif edib
    Лаос предложил связать азербайджанские порты с рынком Юго-Восточной Азии
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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