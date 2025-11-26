Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    KTZ: China Railway Express joining Middle Corridor to double freight traffic

    Infrastructure
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 13:59
    KTZ: China Railway Express joining Middle Corridor to double freight traffic

    The inclusion of China's container transport company China Railway Express in the Middle Corridor will double freight traffic along this route, Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), Talgat Aldybergenov, told journalists, Report informs.

    He noted that currently traffic growth along this corridor stands at 12%: "A total of 317 container trains have operated along this corridor."

    Talqat Aldıbergenov: "Orta Dəhlizə "China Railway Express"in qoşulması daşımaları 2 dəfə artıracaq"
    Алдыбергенов: Перевозки по Среднему коридору удвоятся за счет участия China Railway Container

