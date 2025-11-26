KTZ: China Railway Express joining Middle Corridor to double freight traffic
Infrastructure
- 26 November, 2025
- 13:59
The inclusion of China's container transport company China Railway Express in the Middle Corridor will double freight traffic along this route, Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), Talgat Aldybergenov, told journalists, Report informs.
He noted that currently traffic growth along this corridor stands at 12%: "A total of 317 container trains have operated along this corridor."
Latest News
15:36
Merz: Germany to increase aid to Ukraine to €11.5B euros in 2026Other countries
15:28
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull Trans-Caspian International Transport RouteInfrastructure
15:20
Iran seeks to send cargo to Armenia via Nakhchivan by rail - EXCLUSIVEInfrastructure
15:16
Photo
Baku hosts first Young Railway Workers Forum as part of CIS council meetingInfrastructure
14:57
Uzbekistan plans to use Zangazur corridor for strategic cargo - EXCLUSIVEInfrastructure
14:45
Construction of Rasht–Astara railway in Iran to begin after Novruz holiday – EXCLUSIVEInfrastructure
14:41
Photo
Azerbaijan and Russia sign agreement on bilateral digital data exchangeInfrastructure
14:33
Azerbaijani deputy PM meets with his Russian counterpartForeign policy
14:26