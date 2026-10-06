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Baku International Sea Port is implementing a large-scale infrastructure modernization and expansion program aimed at increasing the capacity of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), Baku Port General Director's Adviser Khudayar Hasanli said at the German-Azerbaijani Connectivity Conference in Baku , Report informs.

"The port infrastructure development program includes the construction of additional railway lines and parking areas, as well as a transition to the next phase of expansion, the central component of which will be a new container handling terminal," Hasanli said.

According to the port representative, the current capacity of the container terminal is 150,000 TEU, while it is planned to increase this figure to 260, 000 TEU in the foreseeable future.

Upon completion of the second phase of the port complex's development, total cargo throughput is expected to reach 25 million tons annually, while container capacity will rise to 500,000 TEU.

Hasanli emphasized that the rapid growth of container transportation along the China-Central Asia-Europe route requires not only the expansion of physical infrastructure, but also improvements in operational efficiency across all sections of the transport corridor.

Container transshipment through Baku Port is expected to exceed 120,000 TEU by the end of this year, according to forecasts.