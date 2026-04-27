Katerina Bezgachina: WUF13 in Azerbaijan to become platform for exchanging urban development experience

The thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will provide a platform for Azerbaijan to share its experiences in urban planning and development, Katerina Bezgachina, communications director for the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), told journalists in Baku on April 27, Report informs.

"This is an opportunity for Azerbaijan to share its experience, present its [urban development] program and projects, and showcase its expertise in urban development, city planning, and addressing housing issues," she said.

Bezgachina emphasized that attendees will have the opportunity to learn about all the programs and share their own experience in urban development that they are implementing in their own countries.

WUF13 will be held May 17-22 in Baku. The forum is being held in close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN-Habitat and aims to exchange international experience in sustainable urban development, smart cities, and innovative urban solutions.