Ivan Bednárik: Czech Republic ready to discuss through-tariffs, multimodal transport with Azerbaijan – INTERVIEW

The Czech Republic and Azerbaijan are consistently expanding the horizons of their bilateral partnership, building strong bridges of cooperation between Central Europe and the Caucasus region. Given the growing importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) as a key artery linking Europe and Asia, the practical implementation of agreements regarding innovative logistics, sustainable urban mobility, and the digitalization of transport systems has taken on particular significance. The Czech Republic's extensive experience in integrated transport solutions, railway infrastructure development, and the deployment of eco-friendly technologies opens up new opportunities to modernize Azerbaijan's transport sector and strengthen Euro-Asian transit links.

Ahead of his visit to Azerbaijan, Ivan Bednárik, Minister of Transport of the Czech Republic, discussed plans for developing cooperation within the Middle Corridor, the prospects offered by the creation of a joint logistics operator involving ČD Cargo, and the implementation of Czech smart transport and green energy technologies in Azerbaijan's cities and railways in an exclusive interview with Report.

Report presents the interview:

- Mr. Minister, how do you evaluate the current state and prospects of transport cooperation between the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan in general?

- Azerbaijan is an important partner for the Czech Republic in the region, as was reaffirmed during my meeting with Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, at the International Transport Forum in Leipzig. It was there that we signed a Memorandum of Cooperation covering transport, modern mobility, and the strategic connectivity between Europe and Asia.

Transport is one of the key pillars of our bilateral cooperation, particularly in light of the growing importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which serves as one of the main freight corridors linking Europe and Asia. We therefore aim to strengthen logistics links and create new opportunities for Czech businesses. Alongside rail transport and urban mobility, we are also interested in expanding cooperation in the fields of aviation and innovative transport technologies.

- An Azerbaijani delegation recently visited Prague to study the experience of ROPID and Operator ICT. In your view, what is the potential for implementing Czech smart transport solutions in Baku and other Azerbaijani cities?

- I am very pleased by the interest shown by the Azerbaijani delegation in integrated public transport, digital passenger services, and modern tools for urban mobility management. The Czech Republic has a great deal to offer in these areas, whether in the integration of different modes of transport, electronic fare collection systems, ticketing solutions, or the use of data for transport planning and management.

These are precisely the areas covered by the Memorandum of Cooperation that I signed with my Azerbaijani counterpart, Minister Rashad Nabiyev.

The Czech transport industry also has an important role to play, offering modern, sustainable, and comprehensive solutions for urban and suburban mobility, both in rail transport and bus services. Through B2B cooperation, Czech companies are ready to share their expertise and know-how in developing entire urban transport ecosystems, as well as in deploying modern vehicles, technologies, and transport systems in Azerbaijani cities.

This is also why I will be travelling to Baku together with a business delegation. On October 12 and 13, we will organise a business forum bringing together Czech and Azerbaijani companies. I am confident that this initiative will contribute to the further development of Czech-Azerbaijani cooperation in the field of modern urban mobility.

- The Czech model of integrating metro, trams, and railways is considered one of the most effective in Europe. Is the Czech Republic ready to offer Azerbaijan not only technology but also methodological support, specifically in creating a unified tariff system, dispatching, and monitoring?

- The Czech Republic can share with Azerbaijan not only its experience with modern transport technologies, but also know-how gained through the operation of integrated public transport systems.

Cooperation could focus, for example, on integrated ticketing and fare systems, traffic management and dispatching solutions, real-time passenger information, or transport monitoring tools that help improve safety, reliability, and efficiency.

Through the Czech Smart Mobility Ecosystem, Czech companies, research institutions, and technical universities can provide expertise and support tailored to Azerbaijan's specific needs and local conditions.

The planned mission could help bring together suitable partners and, in cooperation with Azerbaijani institutions and transport operators, define concrete pilot projects for future collaboration.

- The Czech Republic actively supports the development of the Middle Corridor. Do you see prospects for creating a unified digital transport and logistics space linking European hubs (including Hamburg) with the Baku International Sea Trade Port?

- While we have long supported this trend, particularly with regard to transport flows between Western European ports, including Hamburg, and Azerbaijan, it is essential to build on the existing transport infrastructure and continue improving it. This includes removing bottlenecks, streamlining procedures, ensuring sufficient capacity in container and multimodal terminals, and diversifying transport and logistics routes.

The Czech Republic has also been actively promoting measures to strengthen the competitiveness of rail freight transport within the European Union. Creating a single digital, interoperable transport and logistics environment across Europe's transport corridors is undoubtedly a complex and long-term undertaking. However, I believe it is of great importance for both the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan to cooperate more closely and further enhance coordination in this area.

- Azerbaijan is actively developing green energy and electricity exports to Europe. Do you see potential for cooperation in railway electrification and the implementation of hydrogen transport involving Czech companies?

- In this case, the situation is different, and there is certainly significant potential for cooperation in the field of green energy. In recent years, Azerbaijan has made substantial investments in both the energy sector and transport infrastructure, while the Czech Republic has a long-standing tradition and strong expertise in rail transport.

Czech companies have valuable experience in areas such as railway electrification, rolling stock, traffic management systems, and advanced technological solutions for the rail sector. These are precisely the areas where we see considerable scope for further strengthening our cooperation.

At the same time, we see great potential in zero-emission technologies, including hydrogen-powered transport, as well as in sustainable urban mobility solutions such as modern trains, metro systems, and electric buses. These technologies are developing rapidly across Europe and, in the future, can complement electrified railways in locations where full electrification is not economically or technically viable.

These are exactly the fields in which Czech and Azerbaijani partners can further expand their cooperation. I believe our joint efforts will contribute not only to the modernisation of transport systems, but also to achieving the climate objectives of both our countries.

- Czech rail operators, such as ČD Cargo, are active on international routes. Is there interest in creating a joint logistics operator with Azerbaijan to provide end-to-end tariffs and simplified transit procedures along the China-Europe route?

- The Czech side sees considerable potential for closer cooperation with Azerbaijan in rail freight and logistics, particularly along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor.

These objectives are reflected in the memorandum of cooperation signed by the Czech and Azerbaijani Ministries of Transport. I also look forward to discussing them during my trade mission to Azerbaijan, scheduled for October 11-13, 2026.

Czech railway operators, including ČD Cargo, as well as relevant Czech industry and logistics associations, have extensive experience in international freight transport and could contribute to the development of integrated logistics services. ČD Cargo provides its services not only in the Czech Republic, but also in Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Austria, and Germany.

We would also welcome discussions with our Azerbaijani partners on the possibility of establishing a joint logistics operator offering competitive door-to-door rates, coordinated multimodal services, and simplified transit procedures. The CEO of ČD Cargo will be joining me in Baku, and I am confident that this visit will provide a valuable opportunity to further deepen and advance our cooperation.

The planned Czech-Azerbaijani Business Forum in Baku on October 12 could provide an excellent opportunity for initial business-to-business discussions.

At the same time, it is important to note that any such initiative would need to be driven by genuine commercial interest among the companies involved and supported by close cooperation between railway undertakings, terminal operators, customs authorities, and logistics providers.

The Ministry of Transport aims to help bring partners together, open doors to new opportunities, and support practical solutions that benefit everyone involved.

- Do you plan to visit Baku in the near future to consolidate reached agreements and discuss new cooperation projects?

- I will visit Baku in October accompanied by a business and scientific delegation, and I am confident that our discussions will help further deepen cooperation between the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan.