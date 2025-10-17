Israeli expert highlights water, environmental challenges of Kura-Araz basin
Infrastructure
17 October, 2025
- 12:20
Inhabitants of the lower reaches of rivers most often face water shortages, pollution, ecosystem destruction, and flooding, Amos Brandeis, a representative of the Israeli company Urban & Regional Planning, said on the third day of the 3rd National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3), Report informs.
"About 70% of Azerbaijan's territory lies in the Kura-Araz basin. The Kura River originates in Türkiye, flows through Georgia and Armenia, and then into Azerbaijan, while part of the Araz flows through Iran. Baku and many other cities in the country are located in the downstream region, and it is these regions that suffer the most from water shortages, pollution, ecosystem degradation, and flooding," Brandeis noted.
