Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
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    Ismayil Karimov: Construction of new reservoirs in Kulevi to finish in 18 months

    Infrastructure
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 12:06
    Ismayil Karimov: Construction of new reservoirs in Kulevi to finish in 18 months

    The construction of four new reservoirs at the Kulevi terminal, each with a capacity of 20,000 cubic meters (80,000 cubic meters in total), will be completed in a year and a half, stated Ismail Karimov, General Director of Black Sea Terminal (SOCAR's oil terminal in Georgia), during the 2nd Caspian and Central Asia Oil Trading and Logistics Forum held in Baku, Report informs.

    "The investments amounted to approximately $25 million, and these are entirely SOCAR Kulevi Terminal's own funds without attracting external investors.

    Mobilization of works has already begun, and the implementation period is about 14 months (plus or minus a couple of months for formalities). Thus, in a year and a half, we will gain an additional 80 thousand cubic meters of capacity," Karimov emphasized.

    He recalled that the terminal's current storage capacity is 407,000 cubic meters.

    "This is the total capacity of various types of tanks on the terminal's territory. We have three maritime infrastructure facilities (berths): two of them are fully operational, and at the third one we are completing repair and construction works, which we plan to finish by the end of the year," the terminal's General Director stated.

    According to him, the company also has plans to expand the capacity of existing berths and increase the tank farm.

    "Thanks to dredging works and changes in the port's water area, we can now accommodate various types of vessels, including Aframax and Suezmax, as well as any vessels with a deadweight of up to and exceeding 150,000 tons.

    At the same time, we can berth two different types of vessels simultaneously. For example, we recently successfully conducted a test: a vessel with a deadweight of 70,000 tons was moored at the first berth, while simultaneously a 40,000-ton vessel was at the second. This was achieved jointly with the port administration and the maritime agency," Karimov added.

    Caspian and Central Asia Oil Trading and Logistics Forum Kulevi port Ismayil Karimov
    İsmayıl Kərimov: "Kulevidə yeni rezervuarların tikintisi 1,5 ildən sonra başa çatacaq"
    Исмаил Керимов: Строительство новых резервуаров в Кулеви завершится через полтора года

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