IRU head: TIR is well-suited for trans-regional corridors like Middle Corridor

Trade along the Middle Corridor is rapidly growing, with freight volumes expected to triple by 2030, International Road Transport Union (IRU) Secretary General Umberto de Pretto said at a Turkic Week event in Vienna organised by the Organization of Turkic States and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Report informs.

"However, without enhancements to the corridor, including border-crossing procedures, demand for transport is forecast to fall 35% short of the expected growth.

"We are working to strengthen the Middle Corridor, which requires facilitation, predictability and cooperation."

"The TIR system provides a globally recognised framework based on mutual recognition of customs controls, an international guarantee, and sealed, secure cargo movements," said Umberto de Pretto. "By reducing physical inspections, documentation duplication, and uncertainty for operators, TIR is particularly well-suited for trans-regional corridors like the Middle Corridor."

TIR now connects China with over 30 countries across Eurasia, slashing transit times and costs by 80% and 50%, respectively. Umberto de Pretto also discussed the growing importance of TIR Green Lanes at border crossings. They provide priority passage for compliant TIR trucks, faster border procedures, and predictable transit times.

All Central Asian countries, as well as Romania, Moldova, China, Mongolia and Saudi Arabia, have implemented priority lanes or windows for TIR.

"Green Lanes are not a privilege; they are incentives for compliance and transparency," said Umberto de Pretto.

Digitalisation is also essential to scale facilitation across borders. eTIR reduces paper-based delays, driving transparency, security, and interoperability between national customs systems.

"The Middle Corridor's success will be measured not by maps, but by minutes saved at borders. All that is needed is political will to properly implement TIR to effectively facilitate and secure trade, transforming the Middle Corridor into a predictable, competitive and resilient trade artery that will create jobs, drive progress, prosperity and ultimately peace," concluded Umberto de Pretto.