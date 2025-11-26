Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Iran seeks to send cargo to Armenia via Nakhchivan by rail - EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 15:20
    Iran is seeking to start transporting cargo via the railway passing through Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, Jabbar Ali Zakeri, CEO of Iranian Railways (RAI), told Report.

    The CEO explained that work is currently underway to connect Iran's railway network with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan: "Today, on the sidelines of the 83rd meeting of the CIS Railway Transport Council, we held negotiations with representatives of South Caucasus Railways CJSC to supply a portion of cargo going from Iran to Armenia via Nakhchivan. This will activate the railway in Nakhchivan. We are working to implement this in a short time."

    In early November, 15 wagons loaded with 1,048.8 tons of Kazakhstani grain were transited to Armenia through Azerbaijan's territory. The cargo was transported along the Yalama-Bilajari-Hajigabul-Boyuk Kasik route.

    İran Naxçıvandan Ermənistana dəmir yolu ilə yük göndərməyə çalışır - EKSKLÜZİV
    Иран готовится к железнодорожным грузоперевозкам через Нахчыван в Армению - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

