    Int'l organizations, diplomats informed about WUF13 preparations and action plans

    Infrastructure
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 20:25
    Int'l organizations, diplomats informed about WUF13 preparations and action plans

    On November 25, a briefing was held in Nairobi for representatives of international organizations and diplomatic corps.

    Report informs with reference to the Azerbaijani State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture that participants were provided with information about the preparation work and general action plan for the Thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku on May 17-22, 2026.

    The purpose of the briefing, held in parallel with the 3rd session of the Executive Board of the UN Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat), is to strengthen cooperation between diplomatic corps, the Government of Azerbaijan and UN-Habitat to support both WUF13 and its projected outcomes.

    During the briefing moderated by Sultan Hajiyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kenya and Congo, Permanent Representative to the UN in Nairobi, UN-Habitat Executive Director Anaclaudia Rossbach and Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, National Coordinator of WUF13 Anar Guliyev called for both active participation in the Forum and support for mobilizing national and institutional partners.

    Anar Guliyev emphasized the importance of parties' collaborative participation in the process and called on his colleagues to actively participate in developing solutions that will improve the lives of city residents at the global urban planning event to be held in Baku in 2026.

