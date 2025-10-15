Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of NUFA3

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Infrastructure
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 11:43
    President Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the 3rd National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3), taking place in Khankandi, according to Report.

    İlham Əliyev NUFA3 iştirakçılarına müraciət ünvanlayıb
    Ильхам Алиев направил обращение участникам NUFA3

