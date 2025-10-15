Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of NUFA3

Azerbaijan exports 17.4 million tons of oil in nine months of 2025 Energy

TABIB to extend services to foreign nationals Other

UN to hold its fourth ministerial meeting on urbanization, climate at COP30 Infrastructure

Aydin Karimov: All tenders are conducted openly and transparently Infrastructure

Anaclaudia Rossbach: WUF13 to be key stage in implementation of New Urban Agenda Infrastructure

Belarus interested in increasing supplies of its products to Azerbaijan AIC

China may apply its health and medical tourism expertise in Azerbaijan Tourism

Number of women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan exceeds 330,000 in H1 2025 Business