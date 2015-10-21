Heavy traffic observed on Baku-Sumgayit highway

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Currently heavy traffic is observed on Baku-Sumgayit highway (towards the capital).

Report was told in the Center of Intelligent Transport Management (CITM), a large traffic jam is registered at Binagadi highway (in both directions), on Ziya Bunyadov avenue (in the direction of Keroglu subway), Tbilisi Avenue (in both directions), Yusif Safarov street (at Central Oilmen Hospital), on Inshaatchilar Avenue and Niyazi street ( towards Azneft Square).