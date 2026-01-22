Georgia exports $213M worth of cars to Azerbaijan in 2025
Infrastructure
- 22 January, 2026
- 13:46
Last year, Georgia exported 7,814 cars worth $213 million to Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing data from Georgia's National Statistics Office.
This represents a 27 percent decrease in value and a 39 percent decrease in quantity compared to 2024.
Azerbaijan ranked third among the countries to which Georgia exports cars.
In 2025, Georgia sold 111,265 cars worth $2.81 billion to other countries, which is 16 percent and 5 percent higher than the previous year in value and quantity, respectively.
During the reporting period, Georgia supplied 40,861 cars worth $1.42 billion to Kyrgyzstan, 44,767 cars worth $785 million to Kazakhstan, 7,592 cars worth $162 million to Tajikistan, and 2,658 cars worth $78 million to Uzbekistan.
