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    Freight traffic via the Middle Corridor to reach 5.5 million tons in 2026

    Infrastructure
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 14:44
    Freight traffic via the Middle Corridor to reach 5.5 million tons in 2026

    Freight traffic along the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) is expected to reach 5.5 million tons this year, Fariz Aliyev, head of the Transport Policy Department at the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, said at the German-Azerbaijani Conference in Baku, as quoted by Report.

    "According to our forecasts, the total transit cargo flow will exceed 16 million tons this year, with 5.5 million tons accounted for by the Middle Corridor," Aliyev said.

    As the ministry representative explained, the increase in freight volumes is linked to the systematic launch of container trains along the route, as well as intensive improvements to transport infrastructure in the region. In particular, around 600 regular container trains (block trains) have been dispatched from China since the beginning of the year.

    Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan is carrying out comprehensive efforts to modernize and expand the capacity of strategically important logistics facilities. The annual capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line has been increased to 5 million tons, while the capacity of the Baku International Sea Trade Port is planned to be expanded from the current 15 million tons to 25 million tons by 2030.

    Fariz Aliyev Middle Corridor
    Nazirlik rəsmisi: "Orta Dəhliz ilə yükdaşıma bu il 5,5 milyon tona çatacaq"
    Грузоперевозки через Средний коридор достигнут 5,5 млн тонн в 2026 году
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