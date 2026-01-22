EU ready to support projects to restore railway line in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan
Infrastructure
- 22 January, 2026
- 08:14
The European Union is ready to support projects to restore the railway line in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report's correspondent in Davos informs.
She noted that the EU is ready to support Azerbaijan's humanitarian demining efforts, as well as projects to restore the railway line in Nakhchivan.
The European Commissioner stated that she was deeply impressed by the construction and restoration work being carried out in the liberated territories.
