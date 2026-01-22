Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    EU ready to support projects to restore railway line in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Infrastructure
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 08:14
    EU ready to support projects to restore railway line in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    The European Union is ready to support projects to restore the railway line in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report's correspondent in Davos informs.

    She noted that the EU is ready to support Azerbaijan's humanitarian demining efforts, as well as projects to restore the railway line in Nakhchivan.

    The European Commissioner stated that she was deeply impressed by the construction and restoration work being carried out in the liberated territories.

    President Ilham Aliyev Marta Kos European Union
    Avropa İttifaqı Naxçıvanın dəmir yolu xəttinin bərpası layihələrinə dəstək göstərməyə hazırdır
    Евросоюз готов поддержать проекты по восстановлению ж/д линии в Нахчыване

    Latest News

    09:22

    WSJ: US seeking regime change in Cuba after ousting Venezuela's Maduro

    Other countries
    09:17

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (22.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:09

    Moody's: Azerbaijan's fiscal position remains robust

    Finance
    09:06

    AFFA President congratulates Qarabag on Eintracht victory

    Football
    09:02

    Moody's: Easing of tensions between Armenia, Azerbaijan started to yield tangible effects

    Finance
    08:54

    Moody's: Azerbaijan's public debt won't exceed 24% of GDP in 2026-2027

    Finance
    08:51

    Moody's: Azerbaijan's current account surplus expected at 5% of GDP in 2026

    Finance
    08:43

    Gurban Gurbanov: 'I'm very happy for Azerbaijani football'

    Football
    08:35
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets Chief Executive Officer of Vitol in Davos

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed