Estonia to join North-South International Transport Corridor

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Another country will join the North-South International Transport Corridor. In this regard a meeting was already held between "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC and railway company of Estonia.

Report informs, Deputy Chairman of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC Igbal Huseynov said.

"Estonia is also interested in North-South route. Estonian port of Paldiski will join the corridor.

Thus, it is planned to carry out cargo handling from Scandinavia and the Nordic countries through the Estonian port, which are then will be delivered to Iran and Persian Gulf through the territory of Russia and Azerbaijan", said I. Huseynov.

According to him, heads of railway departments of Azerbaijan, Estonia, Iran and Russia expected to meet in first week of December. During the meeting it is planned to sign a document on mutual cooperation.