​Entry to Baku from Lokbatan circle closed

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today marking works "Strips of games" will be carried out on the site of the main road from Lokbatan circle toward the city. Report informs citing press service of "Azeryolservis" of the Ministry of Transport, marking work will be carried out before 5 p.m. During this period movement of vehicles will be partially restricted.

JSC "Azeryolservis" of the Ministry of Transport on April 27 started work on "Stripes of Games" on the main road on a specified route of the first European Games. It is planned to complete the work on laying the "Strips of Games " on the main road on a specified route of the first European games in 20 days.

The edges of "Stripes of Games" with width 3.75 m will have yellow stripe width of 15 cm, and the logo of the European game depicted on the asphalt in specified places.