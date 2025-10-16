Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Emin Huseynov: About 100,000 people to be settled in Azerbaijan's Aghdam by 2040

    Infrastructure
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 12:11
    Emin Huseynov: About 100,000 people to be settled in Azerbaijan's Aghdam by 2040

    The Azerbaijani government plans to resettle approximately 100,000 residents in Aghdam by 2040, Emin Huseynov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand Districts, said at the 3rd National Urban Forum (NUFA3) in Khankandi, Report informs.

    According to him, an additional 300 families will be relocated to the city's second residential complex next year.

    Construction work is currently ongoing in the fourth and fifth residential complexes of Aghdam. These projects are scheduled for completion by next summer, which will allow for the resettlement of more than 2,000 families.

    "By the end of 2026, we expect to resettle approximately 20,000 people in Aghdam. According to the city's master plan, approximately 100,000 people will live in Aghdam by 2040. The city will become one of the largest in the region," Huseynov noted.

    NUFA3 Khankandi Azerbaijan
    Emin Hüseynov: "2040-cı ilə qədər Ağdamda 100 min nəfər əhalinin yaşaması planlaşdırılır"
    Эмин Гусейнов: В Агдам к 2040 году заселят около 100 тыс. человек

    Latest News

    12:59

    Number of families resettled in Khojavand may reach 1,500 by end of 2025

    Infrastructure
    12:58

    Azerbaijan triples its petroleum coke export revenues

    Energy
    12:57

    Azerbaijani company to build canned food plant in Uzbekistan

    Business
    12:50
    Photo

    President accepts credentials of newly appointed Ambassador of Netherlands to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    12:47

    US military helicopters make emergency landings in western Japan airport

    Other countries
    12:46
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives Executive Director of UN Human Settlements Programme

    Foreign policy
    12:40

    Impeached president confirms he fled Madagascar at weekend

    Other countries
    12:14

    Azerbaijan's budget revenues from state property leases to increase in 2026

    Finance
    12:11

    Emin Huseynov: About 100,000 people to be settled in Azerbaijan's Aghdam by 2040

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed