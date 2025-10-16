Emin Huseynov: About 100,000 people to be settled in Azerbaijan's Aghdam by 2040

The Azerbaijani government plans to resettle approximately 100,000 residents in Aghdam by 2040, Emin Huseynov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand Districts, said at the 3rd National Urban Forum (NUFA3) in Khankandi, Report informs.

According to him, an additional 300 families will be relocated to the city's second residential complex next year.

Construction work is currently ongoing in the fourth and fifth residential complexes of Aghdam. These projects are scheduled for completion by next summer, which will allow for the resettlement of more than 2,000 families.

"By the end of 2026, we expect to resettle approximately 20,000 people in Aghdam. According to the city's master plan, approximately 100,000 people will live in Aghdam by 2040. The city will become one of the largest in the region," Huseynov noted.