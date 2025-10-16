Emin Huseynov: 900 families to return to Aghdam next month

In November 2025, an additional 900 families are expected to return to their native homes in the city of Aghdam, Azerbaijan, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President for Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, said at the 3rd Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3) in Khankandi, Report informs.

Huseynov described the development as joyful and significant for everyone. "Of course, the process continues in Khidirli and Khojavand as well," the representative noted.

He added that restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories are being carried out under a unified master plan concept: "To witness the developments of the past five years and to be part of the restoration process in Karabakh is a source of great pride."

This marks another important phase in the rehabilitation of formerly occupied territories and the gradual return of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes.