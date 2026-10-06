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    Dnata, Silk Way Group JV plans to handle over 800,000 tons of cargo in Alat

    Infrastructure
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 11:27
    Dnata, Silk Way Group JV plans to handle over 800,000 tons of cargo in Alat

    The joint venture between UAE-based Dnata and Silk Way Group plans to handle more than 800,000 tons of cargo annually at the new Alat International Airport at the initial stage, Vugar Mammadov, Vice President for the CIS, Türkiye and Israel at Silk Way West Airlines, said at the ongoing German-Azerbaijani Conference on Connectivity in Baku.

    Report quotes him as saying the logistics center operating within the Alat Free Economic Zone is planned to provide direct rail connectivity, regional cargo transportation and distribution, as well as warehouse infrastructure.

    "The new Alat International Airport adds an aviation component to this ecosystem. Our partnership with Dnata is another important part of this development. The Dnata-Silk Way Group joint venture aims to provide cargo and ground-handling services at the new Alat International Airport. At the initial stage, its planned annual capacity will exceed 800,000 tons," Mammadov said.

    Vugar Mammadov United Arab Emirates (UAE) Silk Way Group Dnata
    Azərbaycanın BƏƏ ilə yaratdığı şirkətin illik planlaşdırılan tutumu açıqlanıb
    СП Dnata и Silk Way Group планирует обрабатывать свыше 800 тыс. тонн грузов в Аляте
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