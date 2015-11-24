Density of traffic occurred on Baku roads

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Relative density is observed on a number of streets and avenues of Baku city today.

Report was told in Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC), traffic density is observed in Babak Avenue (in the direction of Heydar Aliyev Avenue), Ziya Bunyadov Avenue (in both directions), A.Bakikhanov Street (in the direction of Turkish Embassy), Neftchilar Avenue, Zarifa Aliyeva Street, Koroghlu Rahimov Street (in the direction of Presidential residence) and Inshaatchilar Avenue (in front of State Statistics Committee).