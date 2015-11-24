 Top
    Close photo mode

    Density of traffic occurred on Baku roads

    Vehicles are slow on a number of streets and avenues

    Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Relative density is observed on a number of streets and avenues of Baku city today.

    Report was told in Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC), traffic density is observed in Babak Avenue (in the direction of Heydar Aliyev Avenue), Ziya Bunyadov Avenue (in both directions), A.Bakikhanov Street (in the direction of Turkish Embassy), Neftchilar Avenue, Zarifa Aliyeva Street, Koroghlu Rahimov Street (in the direction of Presidential residence) and Inshaatchilar Avenue (in front of State Statistics Committee). 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi