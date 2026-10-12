Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Czech Republic eyes cooperation with Azerbaijan on public transport, Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 10:51
    Czech Republic eyes cooperation with Azerbaijan on public transport, Middle Corridor

    The Czech Republic is considering promising areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan in modernizing the capital's public transport system, including the metro and tram network, as well as advancing the Middle Corridor, developing the logistics center in Alat, and strengthening interaction in the aviation sector, Czech Transport Minister Ivan Bednárik said at the Azerbaijan-Czech Business Forum.

    According to Report, the minister emphasized that Azerbaijan plays a strategically important role in ensuring connectivity between Europe, the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and other regions. The growing role of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor gives bilateral dialogue special relevance.

    "The common goal is to make this route faster, more reliable, and more competitive by eliminating bottlenecks, increasing interoperability, and integrating railways, ports, roads, and logistics centers into a single multimodal network," Bednárik said.

    He noted that Czech companies are ready to offer proven solutions in railway transport, signaling and telecommunications, urban mobility systems, intelligent transport, and traffic management.

    The minister clarified that cooperation is not limited solely to equipment supplies but involves forming a long-term partnership encompassing local staff training and technology transfer at all stages of project implementation.

    "In turn, the Czech government is ready to support these initiatives and facilitate the creation of a reliable legal and financial basis for cooperation, including export financing tools," the minister added.

    Ivan Bednarik Baku Metro Middle Corridor
    Çexiya Bakıda tramvay xətlərinin çəkilişində iştirak etmək istəyir
    Министр: Чехия рассматривает участие в развитии метро и трамвайной сети Баку
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:28
    Ali Asadov sends congratulations to Morocco's first female head of government
    Foreign policy
    00:22
    Azerbaijani wrestlers win two gold medals at Vladikavkaz tournament
    Individual sports
    23:35
    Video
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on Cambodian Prime Minister's visit to Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    23:17
    Parviz Shahbazov: Oil market stability also depends on safe energy deliveries
    Energy
    23:11
    Georgia seeks role in China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan transport route
    Region
    22:34
    Education authorities inspect dress-code compliance in Baku schools
    Education and science
    22:15
    Photo
    Azerbaijani photo club continues 'landmine-free world' campaign in Sarajevo
    Foreign policy
    21:59
    Shaffer: Military outcome paved way for Armenia-Azerbaijan peace
    Foreign policy
    21:31
    29 foreign ministers accuse Iran of hostile hybrid activities
    Other countries
    All News Feed