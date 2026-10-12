Czech Republic eyes cooperation with Azerbaijan on public transport, Middle Corridor

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The Czech Republic is considering promising areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan in modernizing the capital's public transport system, including the metro and tram network, as well as advancing the Middle Corridor, developing the logistics center in Alat, and strengthening interaction in the aviation sector, Czech Transport Minister Ivan Bednárik said at the Azerbaijan-Czech Business Forum.

According to Report, the minister emphasized that Azerbaijan plays a strategically important role in ensuring connectivity between Europe, the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and other regions. The growing role of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor gives bilateral dialogue special relevance.

"The common goal is to make this route faster, more reliable, and more competitive by eliminating bottlenecks, increasing interoperability, and integrating railways, ports, roads, and logistics centers into a single multimodal network," Bednárik said.

He noted that Czech companies are ready to offer proven solutions in railway transport, signaling and telecommunications, urban mobility systems, intelligent transport, and traffic management.

The minister clarified that cooperation is not limited solely to equipment supplies but involves forming a long-term partnership encompassing local staff training and technology transfer at all stages of project implementation.

"In turn, the Czech government is ready to support these initiatives and facilitate the creation of a reliable legal and financial basis for cooperation, including export financing tools," the minister added.