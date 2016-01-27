'Akkord' starts implementation of five new projects

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Akkord Industry Construction Investment Corporation OJSC implements five new projects in Azerbaijan. Report informs, it was stated by CEO Gёksel Aibek.

G.Aybek said that the corporation "Accord" implements new projects in Bilajari, Khojasan, Badamdar, Mardakan and Novkhani.According to the director, within the framework of these projects it is planned to build 725 thousand sq meters of residential and 80 thousand sq meters of non-residential premises.

Notably, to date the company's turnover for 10 years was 3.5 bln USD.

The total value of the portfolio at current construction projects is 1.5 bln AZN, the residual value - 750 mln AZN.