Construction of 'North-South' corridor will start after changing the category of lands

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's government has adopted a decision on determining state needs, requiring purchase of land and the authority, purchasing the land.

Report informs, in accordance with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, 'Azerbaijan Railways' CJSC has been determined as an authority, purchasing use of right of 50,44 hectares plot of land affected by the construction of the railway line on 'North-South' International Transport Corridor section passing through Astara region of Azerbaijan to the state border of the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as state-owned 0,61 hectares, 8,53 hectares owned by Astara, Archivan and Rudakanar municipalities as well as 41,3 hectares privately owned plot of land for state needs.

'Azerbaijan Railways' CJSC has been instructed to carry out preparations for purchasing lands for state needs and present relevant proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Construction of the mentioned railway line will start after changing category of lands, which considered to be purchased for state needs.