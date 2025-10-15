Construction of Belarusian agro-town in Azerbaijan's Aghdam progressing steadily

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup
    The construction of a Belarusian agro-town in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district proceeds as planned, Belarusian Ambassador Dmitry Pinevich said in response to a question by Report's correspondent during the Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum.

    The ambassador noted that there has been notable progress since the visit of the prime ministers of Azerbaijan and Belarus to the Aghdam district.

    "Of course, there is progress. It's hard to imagine building a new plant in just six months, but there are definitely positive developments," he emphasized.

    Səfir: Ağdamda Belarus aqroşəhərciyinin tikintisi davam edir
    Строительство белорусского агрогородка в Агдаме идет в рабочем режиме

