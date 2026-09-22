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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Construction of Aghdam–Khankandi railway reaches 48% completion

    Infrastructure
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 11:09
    Construction of Aghdam–Khankandi railway reaches 48% completion

    Restoration of the Aghdam–Khankandi railway line, set to become one of Karabakh's new transport routes, is ongoing, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan Railways (ADY).

    It was noted that 90% of design work and 48% of construction work have been completed.

    The railway line will span 30.8 km and include 130 engineering structures: 6 bridges, 5 road underpasses, 2 pedestrian crossings, and 47 reserve crossings.

    The concept designs of the Asgaran and Khojaly stations have already been finalized. Construction of the Khankandi Railway and Bus Terminal Complex is progressing rapidly and will serve hundreds of passengers daily.

    Construction of Aghdam–Khankandi railway reaches 48% completion
    Construction of Aghdam–Khankandi railway reaches 48% completion
    Construction of Aghdam–Khankandi railway reaches 48% completion
    Construction of Aghdam–Khankandi railway reaches 48% completion
    Construction of Aghdam–Khankandi railway reaches 48% completion
    Construction of Aghdam–Khankandi railway reaches 48% completion
    Construction of Aghdam–Khankandi railway reaches 48% completion
    Construction of Aghdam–Khankandi railway reaches 48% completion
    Construction of Aghdam–Khankandi railway reaches 48% completion

    Aghdam-Khankandi railway line Azerbaijan Railways
    Photo
    Video
    Ağdam–Xankəndi dəmir yolunun tikintisinin 48 %-i başa çatıb
    Photo
    Video
    АЖД завершили строительство железной дороги Агдам–Ханкенди на 48%

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