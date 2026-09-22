Construction of Aghdam–Khankandi railway reaches 48% completion

Restoration of the Aghdam–Khankandi railway line, set to become one of Karabakh's new transport routes, is ongoing, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan Railways (ADY).

It was noted that 90% of design work and 48% of construction work have been completed.

The railway line will span 30.8 km and include 130 engineering structures: 6 bridges, 5 road underpasses, 2 pedestrian crossings, and 47 reserve crossings.

The concept designs of the Asgaran and Khojaly stations have already been finalized. Construction of the Khankandi Railway and Bus Terminal Complex is progressing rapidly and will serve hundreds of passengers daily.