Construction of Aghdam–Khankandi railway reaches 48% completion
Infrastructure
- 22 September, 2026
- 11:09
Restoration of the Aghdam–Khankandi railway line, set to become one of Karabakh's new transport routes, is ongoing, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan Railways (ADY).
It was noted that 90% of design work and 48% of construction work have been completed.
The railway line will span 30.8 km and include 130 engineering structures: 6 bridges, 5 road underpasses, 2 pedestrian crossings, and 47 reserve crossings.
The concept designs of the Asgaran and Khojaly stations have already been finalized. Construction of the Khankandi Railway and Bus Terminal Complex is progressing rapidly and will serve hundreds of passengers daily.
Latest News
20:42
Video
Trump says Aliyev credited him with Azerbaijan-Armenia settlementForeign policy
20:33
Pakistan security forces kill six militants in BalochistanOther countries
20:29
Two wanted FETÖ members detained in AnkaraRegion
20:11
MP: Mining program to bring Azerbaijan over 1 billion manats a yearIndustry
19:48
New US sanctions lead to suspension of Iranian flights to AzerbaijanInfrastructure
19:45
Jeyhun Bayramov attends opening of UN General Assembly debateForeign policy
19:36
MFA: Azerbaijan does not recognize so-called 'presidential elections' held in Tskhinvali region of GeorgiaForeign policy
19:33
Azerbaijan's mining expansion to create new demand for skilled workersIndustry
19:13