Company selected to build 3 small hydropower plants in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Infrastructure
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 09:45
    Procurement related to the construction of the Goshasu, Seyidlar, and Bulovlu small hydroelectric power plants, which will be located in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, has been completed, Report informs referring to Azerenergy OJSC.

    The construction work will be carried out by Farcon CJSC, which will be paid 53.809 million manats ($31.652 million).

    AzerEnergy Azerbaijan hydropower plants
    Azərbaycanda 3 yeni KSES tikəcək şirkət müəyyənləşib
    Определилась компания, которая построит три малых ГЭС на освобожденных территориях

