Company selected to build 3 small hydropower plants in Azerbaijan's liberated territories
Infrastructure
- 20 October, 2025
- 09:45
Procurement related to the construction of the Goshasu, Seyidlar, and Bulovlu small hydroelectric power plants, which will be located in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, has been completed, Report informs referring to Azerenergy OJSC.
The construction work will be carried out by Farcon CJSC, which will be paid 53.809 million manats ($31.652 million).
