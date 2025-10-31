Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    Chairman: Over half of Alat Free Economic Zone land allocated to investors

    Infrastructure
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 15:15
    Chairman: Over half of Alat Free Economic Zone land allocated to investors

    As of today, approximately 200 hectares of ready-to-use land are available in Azerbaijan's Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), according to Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the AFEZ Board of Directors, Report informs.

    He made the remark during a large-scale business meeting with members of the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) Assembly, who visited Baku to expand economic cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

    Alasgarov highlighted that a significant portion of this land has already been allocated to investors: "In parallel, construction work is nearing completion on part of the area designated for heavy industry, which exceeds 200 hectares. It is expected to be finalized within the next one to two weeks. More than half of the 138-hectare section has already been offered to investors."

    The chairman added that, to date, companies from China, India, Russia, Israel, Türkiye, and other countries have registered in the Alat Free Economic Zone: "Four of them have already begun construction, and two are expected to start producing agreed-upon goods by the end of this year. Other companies are still in the construction phase, with production activities planned for next year and the year after."

    He also pointed out that one of the key advantages of the Alat Free Economic Zone is the complete exemption from taxes and customs duties: "Companies operating here pay no taxes or customs fees. Both rates are zero."

    Alat Free Economic Zone Valeh Alasgarov investors
    Bu ilin sonunadək iki xarici şirkət Ələt Azad İqtisadi Zonasında məhsulların istehsalına başlayacaq
    Валех Алескеров: Две компании в СЭЗ Алят начнут производство к концу 2025 года

    Latest News

    16:44
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Central Bank discusses new challenges in banking sector

    Finance
    16:31

    ITU: Azerbaijan should take proactive stance in shaping global AI safety standards - INTERVIEW

    ICT
    16:22

    Azerbaijan performs first heart transplant from deceased donor in Caucasus

    Health
    16:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister: UNESCO-supported Baku Process gains global recognition

    Foreign policy
    16:05
    Photo

    Chamber of Accounts submits opinion on Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget to Milli Majlis

    Business
    15:57
    Photo

    Resettlement underway in 19 settlements of Karabakh region

    Karabakh
    15:50
    Photo

    Parviz Shahbazov: Khizi-Absheron WPP will be ready for operation soon

    Energy
    15:46

    Artificial intelligence and science diplomacy top Azerbaijan–UNESCO agenda

    Foreign policy
    15:44

    Azerbaijan discusses bilateral investment initiatives with Belgium

    Business
    All News Feed