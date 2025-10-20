Cargo shipment via Azerbaijan's railways along Middle Corridor up 6%

In January–September of 2025, the volume of cargo transported via Azerbaijan's railways along the East-West route-known as the Middle Corridor or the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR)-increased by 6%, reaching 2.651 million tons, Report informs, citing AZCON Holding.

Over the nine-month period, container handling at the Port of Baku increased by 40%, reaching 77,000 TEUs. Cargo transported by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) via road rose by 70% to 1.019 million tons, while tanker shipments grew by 11% to 3.346 million tons. Additionally, shipments conducted outside the Caspian Sea surged by 191%, totaling 1.1 million tons.

In 2024, cargo volume along the TITR route grew by 62%, reaching 4.5 million tons. In 2025, this figure is expected to rise to 5.2 million tons, with 4.2 million tons passing through countries participating in the corridor. Of this, 2.5 million tons will be dry cargo (equivalent to 96,000 TEUs), and 1.7 million tons will be oil.

The corridor's throughput capacity could reach 10 million tons annually by 2027, laying a sustainable foundation for expanding Azerbaijan's transit potential and attracting additional infrastructure investment.

The Middle Corridor is an international transport route stretching from China through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, and onward to Europe via Türkiye.