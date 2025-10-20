Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Cargo shipment via Azerbaijan's railways along Middle Corridor up 6%

    Infrastructure
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 19:35
    Cargo shipment via Azerbaijan's railways along Middle Corridor up 6%

    In January–September of 2025, the volume of cargo transported via Azerbaijan's railways along the East-West route-known as the Middle Corridor or the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR)-increased by 6%, reaching 2.651 million tons, Report informs, citing AZCON Holding.

    Over the nine-month period, container handling at the Port of Baku increased by 40%, reaching 77,000 TEUs. Cargo transported by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) via road rose by 70% to 1.019 million tons, while tanker shipments grew by 11% to 3.346 million tons. Additionally, shipments conducted outside the Caspian Sea surged by 191%, totaling 1.1 million tons.

    In 2024, cargo volume along the TITR route grew by 62%, reaching 4.5 million tons. In 2025, this figure is expected to rise to 5.2 million tons, with 4.2 million tons passing through countries participating in the corridor. Of this, 2.5 million tons will be dry cargo (equivalent to 96,000 TEUs), and 1.7 million tons will be oil.

    The corridor's throughput capacity could reach 10 million tons annually by 2027, laying a sustainable foundation for expanding Azerbaijan's transit potential and attracting additional infrastructure investment.

    The Middle Corridor is an international transport route stretching from China through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, and onward to Europe via Türkiye.

    Azerbaijan cargo transportation Middle Corridor TITR Azerbaijani railways
    Photo
    Orta Dəhliz üzrə Azərbaycan dəmir yolları ilə daşınan yüklərin həcmi bu il 6 % artıb
    Photo
    Объем грузоперевозок через Азербайджан в рамках Среднего коридора в этом году вырос на 6%

    Latest News

    20:52

    Armenia, Moldova discuss European integration

    Other countries
    20:43

    Juventus hand new contract extension to Rugani

    Football
    20:23

    Turkish, Greek FMs convene in Luxembourg

    Region
    20:08
    Photo

    Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center strengthens co-op with leading UN agencies

    Foreign policy
    19:57

    Kaja Kallas: Kremlin will only enter talks with Ukraine if it faces defeat

    Other countries
    19:35
    Photo

    Cargo shipment via Azerbaijan's railways along Middle Corridor up 6%

    Infrastructure
    19:25

    Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs on Gaza

    Other countries
    19:18
    Photo

    Khalaf Khalafov meets with Iranian Foreign Minister

    Foreign policy
    19:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Defense Minister visits Uzbekistan

    Military
    All News Feed