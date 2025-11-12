Capacity of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway to triple by end of 2025

The capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway is expected to triple by the end of 2025, Ketevan Kebuladze, Deputy Head of Export Promotion at Enterprise Development Georgia, said at the presentation of the Asian Development Bank's Asia SME Monitor 2025 (ASM 2025) in Baku, Report informs.

Kebuladze noted that Georgia is actively enhancing regional connectivity through infrastructure integration and modernization.

"The country's location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia makes it a natural part of the Middle Corridor-a strategic route linking Asia and Europe. Container shipments along this route increased 15-fold in 2024 compared to the previous year, demonstrating that regional cooperation is yielding real results. Georgia has modernized its railways, advanced the East-West highway project, and the BTK railway's capacity will triple by the end of 2025," she said.

She also highlighted the ongoing construction of the deep-water Anaklia port. "In its first phase, the project will add about 600,000 TEU of capacity, with the first vessel expected by 2029," Kebuladze added.