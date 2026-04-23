British company upgrades flotation plant at gold mine in Azerbaijan

Anglo Asian Mining, a British company specialising in the development of gold deposits in Azerbaijan, has invested $1.8 million in the modernisation of the flotation plant at the Gadabay mine, Report said, citing the company.

The company said the upgrade of the flotation facility at Gadabay was expected to be completed by the end of April.

It said nine new Imhoflot pneumatic flotation cells installed at the site would increase gold and copper recovery rates from ore compared with conventional flotation.

According to the company, this would expand its capacity to process high-grade ore from the Gilar deposit and improve the versatility of the flotation plant at Gadabay.

AAM said the total cost of the work was about $1.8 million and would significantly improve the company's margins and profitability in the long term.

It also said Gadabay's overall production capacity was increased as part of the modernisation of processing plants at the Gadabay and Demirli mines.

In particular, the company said an Energy Efficient Pulp Lifter system, an industrial shredder and a new licensed maintenance programme has been introduced to boost mill productivity.

AAM added that further work is planned at the tailings storage facilities at Gadabay, including the installation of a dam monitoring system based on fibre-optic sensors.

At the Demirli mine, AAM said SAG and ball mills have been commissioned, while a new method for recovering valuable components is also being tested, with early results showing copper recovery rates reaching 78%.