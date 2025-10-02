Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Block train to link Georgian ports with Baku via rail

    Infrastructure
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 11:55
    Block train to link Georgian ports with Baku via rail

    A new block train service is set to launch from Georgian ports to Baku, according to a statement from Georgian Railway, Report informs.

    The train will run along the Batumi–Poti–Tbilisi–Absheron–Sumgayit–Alat route and operate on a fixed schedule. The initiative follows an agreement signed in Almaty between Georgian Railway and Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

    This service will connect Black Sea ports with major logistics terminals in Azerbaijan, offering a streamlined "terminal-to-door" service. The block train is designed to ensure the fastest possible container transportation from Poti port to Baku, providing cargo owners with precise departure and arrival times.

    The railway option will also allow for the efficient movement of empty containers between Poti and Baku, reducing reliance on road transport. This shift is expected to ease congestion on highways and minimize environmental impact.

    "This is a simplified logistics service that will ensure timely and delay-free container deliveries between Batumi, Poti, Tbilisi, and Baku," said Georgian Railway CEO, Lasha Abashidze. "The new system will help cargo owners save both time and costs. Our goal is to move as much freight as possible and increase the revenue of Georgian Railway."

    Baku Azerbaijan Railways Georgian ports Lasha Abashidze
    Gürcüstan limanlarından Bakıya blok qatarı göndəriləcək
    Из грузинских портов в Баку будет отправлен блок-поезд

    Latest News

    12:48
    Photo

    Azerbaijan represented at New Silk Road forum held in Kazakhstan

    Infrastructure
    12:48
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of 7th Summit of European Political Community - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:44

    Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit

    Other
    12:29
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    Foreign policy
    12:18
    Photo

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    12:15

    Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed