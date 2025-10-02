Block train to link Georgian ports with Baku via rail

A new block train service is set to launch from Georgian ports to Baku, according to a statement from Georgian Railway, Report informs.

The train will run along the Batumi–Poti–Tbilisi–Absheron–Sumgayit–Alat route and operate on a fixed schedule. The initiative follows an agreement signed in Almaty between Georgian Railway and Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

This service will connect Black Sea ports with major logistics terminals in Azerbaijan, offering a streamlined "terminal-to-door" service. The block train is designed to ensure the fastest possible container transportation from Poti port to Baku, providing cargo owners with precise departure and arrival times.

The railway option will also allow for the efficient movement of empty containers between Poti and Baku, reducing reliance on road transport. This shift is expected to ease congestion on highways and minimize environmental impact.

"This is a simplified logistics service that will ensure timely and delay-free container deliveries between Batumi, Poti, Tbilisi, and Baku," said Georgian Railway CEO, Lasha Abashidze. "The new system will help cargo owners save both time and costs. Our goal is to move as much freight as possible and increase the revenue of Georgian Railway."